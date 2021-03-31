Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 2,322 Shares of International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragran were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Flavors & Fragran stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,637. International Flavors & Fragran has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragran from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

