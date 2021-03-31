Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 7,216 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 295,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.