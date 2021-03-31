Laffer Tengler Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 609,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

