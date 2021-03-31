Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

LRCX stock traded up $24.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,604. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $213.29 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

