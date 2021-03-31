Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

