Lambda Trading Up 37% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $156.46 million and approximately $148.07 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00639885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00067324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,458,048,352 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.