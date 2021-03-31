Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.11

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 139.9% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $15.67 million and $13,902.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

