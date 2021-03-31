Lance Torgerson Sells 10,945 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

CVEO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

