Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 7th

Landcadia Holdings III’s (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Landcadia Holdings III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LCYAU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. Landcadia Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,902,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $11,729,000.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

