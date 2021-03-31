Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

