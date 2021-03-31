Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $163.60. Approximately 3,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

