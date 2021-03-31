Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin Sells 5,777 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36.

On Friday, February 19th, John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99.

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 65,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,898. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.