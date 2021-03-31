Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $6.81 million and $1.81 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

