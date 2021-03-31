Leadcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $489.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a market cap of $206,346.88 and approximately $489.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,754.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin (LDC) is a token. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

