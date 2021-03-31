Lethean Market Cap Tops $471,246.42 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $471,246.42 and approximately $37.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,217.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.14 or 0.03261083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.70 or 0.00332168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.76 or 0.00908099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.14 or 0.00415661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00363016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00263456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

