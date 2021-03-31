Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $209,324.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,146.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

