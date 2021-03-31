Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

