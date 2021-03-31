Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $28.79. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.