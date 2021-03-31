Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,107.44

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $618,107.44 and $3,030.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00633116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

