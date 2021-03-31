LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.92 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $29,116.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,941.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,025,552,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,455,754 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

