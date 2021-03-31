Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.59% of Limestone Bancorp worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LMST opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.