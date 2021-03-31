Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart Sells 7,000 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,644.70.

Shares of LNR stock traded down C$0.69 on Wednesday, reaching C$74.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,342. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

