Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.