Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 48,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $6,792,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

