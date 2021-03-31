Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.83 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $487.40 million and approximately $63.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046739 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 12,388.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00643463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,392,241,958 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

