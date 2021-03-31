Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LINX shares. Santander started coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Get Linx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linx by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.