Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,113 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LINX shares. Santander started coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.
About Linx (NYSE:LINX)
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
