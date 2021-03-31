LiquidApps 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,882.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $13,882.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

