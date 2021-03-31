Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,165.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $4,165.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $860.95 or 0.01457180 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,694.87 or 0.97649951 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,299,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

