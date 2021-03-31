Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,650. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

