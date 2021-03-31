Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,650. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About Lithium Chile
