LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 35,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,312. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

