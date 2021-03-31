LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

