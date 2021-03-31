LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. LIXIL has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.
About LIXIL
