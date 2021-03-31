LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMFA stock remained flat at $$1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,006. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

