Lobstex Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001194 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,636,413 coins and its circulating supply is 21,636,401 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

