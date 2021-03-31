Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
LZRFY stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.
About Localiza Rent a Car
