Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

