Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Short Interest Update

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lode-Star Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Lode-Star Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Lode-Star Mining

Lode-Star Mining Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in the Goldfield Bonanza project, which comprises 31 patented mineral claims covering an area of 460 acres located in the district of Goldfield in the state of Nevada. Lode-Star Mining Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

