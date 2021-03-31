Loki Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,639.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.76 or 0.03207225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00327960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.79 or 0.00893349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00425662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00358609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00262975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

