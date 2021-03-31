Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZAGY stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

