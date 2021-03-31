Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $660.22 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $660.22 million and $62.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,028,975 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

