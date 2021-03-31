LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

