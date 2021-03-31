LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,643 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.