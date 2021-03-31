LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,692 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $177.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

