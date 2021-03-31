LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,734 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

ALB opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

