LPL Financial LLC Acquires 32,317 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

