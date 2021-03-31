LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,159 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.38% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

