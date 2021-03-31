LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

