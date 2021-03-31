LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 990.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 86,617 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 9.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

