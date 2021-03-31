LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 109,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

