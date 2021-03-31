LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,603 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $181.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

