LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,826 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

